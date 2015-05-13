UPDATE 1-Spain's DIA Q1 profit down as it digests purchases

* Net profit falls 3 pct dented by restructuring costs

* Grocer expects Iberia shoppers to spend more this year

* Like-for-like sales up 1.6 pct on emerging markets (Adds details, background)

By Elisabeth O‘Leary

MADRID, May 13 (Reuters) - Spanish supermarkets operator DIA said on Wednesday its net profit fell 3 percent in the first quarter to 38.9 million euros ($43.69 million), dented by restructuring costs after a buying spree.

A series of acquisitions from rivals El Arbol and Eroski last year and currency gains lifted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to 118.4 million euros, up 8.3 percent on the year and just ahead of a Reuters poll for 114.5 million.

DIA expects shoppers in Spain and Portugal to spend more at its stores this year after tax cuts and job creation put more money in the pockets of its customers and the economy forges ahead after a six-year economic downturn.

That prospect has sent shares up 30 percent so far this year, widely outperforming Spain’s blue-chip index Ibex. Shares in the budget grocer were up 0.7 percent at 0715 GMT.

Yet, like-for-like sales in its main markets Spain and Portugal, which account for two-thirds of the total, fell 4.5 percent, albeit at a slower pace than in the fourth quarter of last year, while profitability margins also shrank.

Overall like-for-like sales were up 1.6 percent, boosted by strong activity in Brasil and Argentina and a weaker euro, which translated into a higher positive impact of emerging markets on the balance sheet.

DIA also said it had carried out so far about one fourth of its up to 200 million euros share buy-back program, having already purchased 53.7 million euros worth of its own shares. ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Editing by Julien Toyer and Louise Heavens)