MADRID, July 28 (Reuters) - Spanish discount supermarket group Dia said on Monday first half adjusted core profit (EBITDA) was virtually flat from a year earlier at 245.5 million euros ($329.66 million), hurt by low inflation and tough trading in home market Spain.

Sales slipped 2.6 percent to 3.8 billion euros while adjusted net profit rose 5.3 percent to 102.5 million euros.