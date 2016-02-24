FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Spanish supermarket chain Dia sees further recovery in sales
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 24, 2016 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spanish supermarket chain Dia sees further recovery in sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds dividend, sales forecast)

MADRID, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Spanish discount supermarket Dia said net sales rose last year despite another slip in its domestic and Portuguese market for a third year running as Spaniards shop for more upmarket brands amid an economic rebound.

Spain’s second-biggest supermarket by sales said full-year net sales totaled 8.9 billion euros ($9.8 billion), a 10 percent rise on the year before and in line with a Reuters poll.

Net profit was 299.2 million euros, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The discounter said it was aiming for average annual organic sales growth of 7 percent, according to its new strategic plan for 2015-2018, which it released with its results.

Spain and Portugal, which provide two thirds of Dia’s revenue, saw slightly better like-for-like sales from a year earlier, although they remained negative, offsetting growth in emerging markets.

The company said it would increase its gross dividend to 0.2 euros per share. ($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.