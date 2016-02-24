UPDATE 1-Spanish supermarket chain Dia sees further recovery in sales

(Adds dividend, sales forecast)

MADRID, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Spanish discount supermarket Dia said net sales rose last year despite another slip in its domestic and Portuguese market for a third year running as Spaniards shop for more upmarket brands amid an economic rebound.

Spain’s second-biggest supermarket by sales said full-year net sales totaled 8.9 billion euros ($9.8 billion), a 10 percent rise on the year before and in line with a Reuters poll.

Net profit was 299.2 million euros, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The discounter said it was aiming for average annual organic sales growth of 7 percent, according to its new strategic plan for 2015-2018, which it released with its results.

Spain and Portugal, which provide two thirds of Dia’s revenue, saw slightly better like-for-like sales from a year earlier, although they remained negative, offsetting growth in emerging markets.

The company said it would increase its gross dividend to 0.2 euros per share. ($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Paul Day)