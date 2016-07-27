FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Spanish grocer DIA posts 2.3 pct net sales drop in first half
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 27, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

Spanish grocer DIA posts 2.3 pct net sales drop in first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Spanish discount grocer DIA on Wednesday reported a 2.3 percent drop in net sales for the first half of the year to 4.2 billion euros ($4.6 billion), in line with forecasts, while second quarter like-for-like sales were positive in all markets.

Outside its home market the supermarket group operates in countries such as Argentina and Brazil, where unfavourable currency swings have hurt earnings when converted into euros.

DIA said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 0.4 percent to 267 million euros in the January to June period from a year earlier, also in line with analysts' forecasts. ($1 = 0.9095 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.