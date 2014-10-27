FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's DIA posts flat Q3 sales after falling prices in Iberia
October 27, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's DIA posts flat Q3 sales after falling prices in Iberia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Spanish supermarket chain Dia posted flat third-quarter sales from a year earlier on Monday as falling prices in Spain and Portugal, particularly in fresh food, dragged on business.

Sales for the period ending September rose 0.3 percent to 2.03 billion euros ($2.58 billion) and adjusted earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisations (EBITDA) rose 1.8 percent to 154.2 million euros.

A Reuters poll of 12 analysts had forecast sales of 2.0 billion euros and EBITDA of 149.3 million euros.

Adusted net profit rose 4.5 percent to 70.6 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7878 euro) (Reporting By Sarah Morris; Editing by Paul Day)

