Spain's DIA profit down 3 pct in Q1 as like-for-like sales shrink
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 13, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's DIA profit down 3 pct in Q1 as like-for-like sales shrink

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 13 (Reuters) - Spanish supermarkets operator DIA said on Wednesday its net profit fell three percent in the first quarter to 38.9 million euros ($43.69 million).

DIA, which announced big purchases last year, said like-for-like sales in its main markets Spain and Portugal fell 4.5 percent, although in gross terms they rose 9.7 percent to 1.57 billion euros.

Adjusted core profit rose 8.3 percent to 118.4 million euros, just ahead of a Reuters poll for 114.5 million euros. ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O‘Leary; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
