BRIEF-Spain's DIA sees drop in like-for-like sales in 2014
February 5, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Spain's DIA sees drop in like-for-like sales in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Spain’s DIA

* Says expects to end 2014 with EBITDA margin of 9.6 percent

* Sees fall in like-for-like sales in 2014 from a year earlier due to fall in prices, population, price investment and expansion

* Sees like-for-like sales falling 5.3 percent in Q4 y/y

* Sees integration synergies of over 30 million euros ($34.07 million) on annual basis following Arbol acquisition

* Sees tax credits of 380 million euros from Arbol buy

* Sees Eroski stores acquisition Ebitda accretive from year one Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1F8wco4] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Reporting By Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)

