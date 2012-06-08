FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novo insulin slashes noctural hypoglycemia in study
June 8, 2012 / 5:21 PM / 5 years ago

Novo insulin slashes noctural hypoglycemia in study

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk’s experimental long-acting insulin degludec was as effective in lowering blood sugar as Sanofi’s top-selling Lantus and led to far fewer incidents of potentially dangerous overnight hypoglycemia, according to results from a late-stage study.

Degludec met the primary goal of the study in patients with Type II diabetes by lowering blood sugar as well as Lantus, based on a measure of control over time called A1C.

The trial also measured whether degludec could cut incidents of hypoglycemia, the most feared side effect of insulin in which blood sugar drops to levels that can cause fainting or hurt heart function. Doctors and patients are particularly concerned about overnight, or nocturnal, hypoglycemia, because patients are asleep and unable to recognize or address the problem.

Although overall hypoglycemia rates were statistically similar for both drugs in the 52 week, 1,030 patient study, the rate of overnight hypoglycemia was 36 percent lower for those taking the injectable Novo Nordisk drug, compared with Lantus.

“That’s quite a remarkable reduction,” the study’s lead researcher, Dr. Bernard Zinman, said in a telephone interview.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
