FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Diageo profit rises, says on track to meet targets
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 23, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Diageo profit rises, says on track to meet targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s Diageo Plc, the world’s biggest spirits group, posted a 13 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by its exposure to fast growing emerging markets, and putting it on track to meet its medium-term targets.

Earnings at the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka rose to 94.2 pence a share for the year to end-June, beating a company-compiled consensus of 92.6p.

The company said on Thursday that it was lifting its full year dividend to 43.5 pence per share.

“Our confidence in the achievement of our medium term guidance is underscored by the 8 percent recommended increase in our final dividend,” Chief Executive Paul Walsh said in a statement.

Diageo, which in 2011 set medium-term financial targets for 6 percent annual sales growth, posted an 8 percent rise in reported net sales in the 12 month period.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.