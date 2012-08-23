REFILE-Diageo profit rises, says on track to meet targets

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s Diageo Plc, the world’s biggest spirits group, posted a 13 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by its exposure to fast growing emerging markets, and putting it on track to meet its medium-term targets.

Earnings at the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka rose to 94.2 pence a share for the year to end-June, beating a company-compiled consensus of 92.6p.

The company said on Thursday that it was lifting its full year dividend to 43.5 pence per share.

“Our confidence in the achievement of our medium term guidance is underscored by the 8 percent recommended increase in our final dividend,” Chief Executive Paul Walsh said in a statement.

Diageo, which in 2011 set medium-term financial targets for 6 percent annual sales growth, posted an 8 percent rise in reported net sales in the 12 month period.