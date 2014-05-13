FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Diageo launches 1.7 billion euros fixed rate bonds
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 13, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Diageo launches 1.7 billion euros fixed rate bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Diageo Plc :

* Launches and prices euro denominated bonds

* Launches and prices 1.125 pct 5 year and 2.375 pct 12 year fixed rate euro denominated bonds

* Priced eur 1.7 billion fixed rate euro denominated bonds under its European debt issuance programme

* Issuer of bonds will be Diageo Finance Plc, with payment of principal and interest fully guaranteed by Diageo Plc.

* Issue consists of eur 850 million bonds due may 2019 with a coupon of 1.125 pct and eur 850 million bonds due may 2026 with a coupon of 2.375 pct.

* Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited, Deutsche Bank, HSBC Bank Plc, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc, Nomura and RBS are joint book-running managers. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.