BRIEF-Diageo launches 1.7 billion euros fixed rate bonds

May 13 (Reuters) - Diageo Plc :

* Launches and prices euro denominated bonds

* Launches and prices 1.125 pct 5 year and 2.375 pct 12 year fixed rate euro denominated bonds

* Priced eur 1.7 billion fixed rate euro denominated bonds under its European debt issuance programme

* Issuer of bonds will be Diageo Finance Plc, with payment of principal and interest fully guaranteed by Diageo Plc.

* Issue consists of eur 850 million bonds due may 2019 with a coupon of 1.125 pct and eur 850 million bonds due may 2026 with a coupon of 2.375 pct.

* Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited, Deutsche Bank, HSBC Bank Plc, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc, Nomura and RBS are joint book-running managers.