FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Diageo North America President comments
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Diageo North America President comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Diageo PLC : * CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC EXEC SEES 6.5 PCT GROWTH IN FIRST-HALF NET SALES

VALUE IN UNITED STATES (ADDS REGION) * Rpt-diageo plc exec says does not expect any material impact on

first-half results due to hurricane sandy in us * Exec sees 100 basis point improvement in north american operating margin,

with more impact in the first half * North America president says innovation, acquisitions, partnerships could be

part of new tequila strategy after loss of Jose Cuervo * Exec says would like to own tequila that is 100 percent agave, which Beam

inc’s sauza largely is not

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.