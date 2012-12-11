BRIEF-Diageo North America President comments

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Diageo PLC : * CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC EXEC SEES 6.5 PCT GROWTH IN FIRST-HALF NET SALES

VALUE IN UNITED STATES (ADDS REGION) * Rpt-diageo plc exec says does not expect any material impact on

first-half results due to hurricane sandy in us * Exec sees 100 basis point improvement in north american operating margin,

with more impact in the first half * North America president says innovation, acquisitions, partnerships could be

part of new tequila strategy after loss of Jose Cuervo * Exec says would like to own tequila that is 100 percent agave, which Beam

inc’s sauza largely is not