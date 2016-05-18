FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Diageo names Lion Capital partner Javier Ferrán chairman
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 18, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Diageo names Lion Capital partner Javier Ferrán chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail, share movement)

May 18 (Reuters) - Spirits maker Diageo Plc said industry veteran Javier Ferrán, a partner at consumer-focused private equity firm Lion Capital, will succeed Franz Humer as chairman on Jan. 1.

Ferrán, 59, will be appointed non-executive director of the company on July 22, ahead of Humer’s retirement.

Ferrán serves on the board of beer brewer SABMiller Plc as non-executive director and was earlier president and CEO at rum-maker Bacardi.

Shares in Diageo closed down 0.7 percent at 1843.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.