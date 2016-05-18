UPDATE 1-Diageo names Lion Capital partner Javier Ferrán chairman

(Adds detail, share movement)

May 18 (Reuters) - Spirits maker Diageo Plc said industry veteran Javier Ferrán, a partner at consumer-focused private equity firm Lion Capital, will succeed Franz Humer as chairman on Jan. 1.

Ferrán, 59, will be appointed non-executive director of the company on July 22, ahead of Humer’s retirement.

Ferrán serves on the board of beer brewer SABMiller Plc as non-executive director and was earlier president and CEO at rum-maker Bacardi.

Shares in Diageo closed down 0.7 percent at 1843.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.