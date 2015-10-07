FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 7, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

Diageo sells stakes in Jamaican, Malaysian brewers to Heineken

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Diageo Plc, the world’s largest spirits company, said it had sold its stakes in Jamaican brewer Desnoes & Geddes Ltd (D&G) and Malaysian beer producer Guinness Anchor Bhd to Heineken NV.

The disposal includes sale of Diageo’s 57.87 percent stake in D&G to Heineken, bringing Heineken’s stake in D&G to 73.32 percent.

Diageo on Wednesday also sold its 49.99 percent stake in Guinness Anchor to Heineken and simultaneously acquired a 20 percent stake in Guinness Ghana Breweries Ltd, raising its total stake in GGBL to 72.42 percent. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

