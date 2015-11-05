UPDATE 1-Diageo sells Argentina wine business to Grupo Peñaflor

(Adds deal details, share price)

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Diageo Plc, the world’s largest spirits company, said on Thursday it had sold its wine interests in Argentina to Grupo Peñaflor for an undisclosed amount.

The sale includes the Navarro Correas and San Telmo wine brands along with production sites and vineyards, Diageo said.

Diageo, the maker of Smirnoff vodka, Guinness beer and Johnnie Walker whisky, said Peñaflor would also distribute its international spirits brands across the region.

Diageo said is expects to record an exceptional pretax loss of about 60 million pounds ($91.40 million) once the deal is completed, as expected, early next year.

The company’s shares were marginally higher at 1904.5 pence in London at 1415 GMT. ($1 = 0.6565 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and by Savio D‘Souza)