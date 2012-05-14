Diageo trimming Greek marketing, has contingency plan

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Diageo, the world’s largest spirits group, said it has continued to trim its marketing budget in Greece, where sales have halved in the past three years, and that it had plans to deal with the country ditching the euro.

“Like any decent, big company with operations in the euro zone we have been contingency planning,” chief marketing officer Andy Fennell said on Monday at a group marketing briefing.

A return to the drachma would likely raise the price of Diageo’s Johnnie Walker whisky and other imported drinks.

An inconclusive election in Greece has left its parliament divided between supporters and opponents of a financial bailout, with neither side able to form a government and heightening fears Greece may have to pull out of the euro.

Fennell said while Greece accounted for less than 1 percent of Diageo’s global sales, the British group had been making emergency plans. Most of Diageo’s sales to Greece are imported.

Diageo owns eight of the top 20 international spirits brands worldwide such as Smirnoff vodka, Captain Morgan rum and Baileys liqueur as well as Guinness beer. It had sales of 9.9 billion pounds ($16 billion) in its last full year, to end-June 2011.

While the group’s marketing spend rose 10 percent last year to 1.7 billion pounds, with a focus on emerging markets, it had been cutting back on spending in troubled euro zone economies.

“As a business allocating that 10 percent rise in advertising and promotional spend we look at the best opportunities, and at the moment that is not Greece,” he said.

He said marketing had risen in Europe overall in the last year with spending in Germany, France, Russia and Turkey ahead, and slightly higher in Britain.