FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Diageo trimming Greek marketing, has contingency plan
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
May 14, 2012 / 3:26 PM / 5 years ago

Diageo trimming Greek marketing, has contingency plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Diageo, the world’s largest spirits group, said it has continued to trim its marketing budget in Greece, where sales have halved in the past three years, and that it had plans to deal with the country ditching the euro.

“Like any decent, big company with operations in the euro zone we have been contingency planning,” chief marketing officer Andy Fennell said on Monday at a group marketing briefing.

A return to the drachma would likely raise the price of Diageo’s Johnnie Walker whisky and other imported drinks.

An inconclusive election in Greece has left its parliament divided between supporters and opponents of a financial bailout, with neither side able to form a government and heightening fears Greece may have to pull out of the euro.

Fennell said while Greece accounted for less than 1 percent of Diageo’s global sales, the British group had been making emergency plans. Most of Diageo’s sales to Greece are imported.

Diageo owns eight of the top 20 international spirits brands worldwide such as Smirnoff vodka, Captain Morgan rum and Baileys liqueur as well as Guinness beer. It had sales of 9.9 billion pounds ($16 billion) in its last full year, to end-June 2011.

While the group’s marketing spend rose 10 percent last year to 1.7 billion pounds, with a focus on emerging markets, it had been cutting back on spending in troubled euro zone economies.

“As a business allocating that 10 percent rise in advertising and promotional spend we look at the best opportunities, and at the moment that is not Greece,” he said.

He said marketing had risen in Europe overall in the last year with spending in Germany, France, Russia and Turkey ahead, and slightly higher in Britain.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.