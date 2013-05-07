FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Diageo says Ivan Menezes to replace CEO Walsh
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
May 7, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

Diageo says Ivan Menezes to replace CEO Walsh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Global spirits company Diageo named Chief Operating Officer Ivan Menezes as its new chief executive, replacing Paul Walsh who has been at the helm of the firm since 2000.

Menezes will take over the top job from July 1, while Walsh will focus on moving critical partner relationships to Menezes over the next year, the maker of Guinness and Tanqueray gin said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The handover is being made at a time when the business is strong and Ivan takes on the role of CEO at an exciting stage of the company’s global development,” Diageo Chairman Franz Humer said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.