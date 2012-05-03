UPDATE 1-Diageo raises a glass to emerging market growth

* Q3 underlying sales up 6 pct, vs forecast 5 pct

* Nine month sales up 7 pct, similar to H1

* Growth led by emerging markets, Europe down

* Latin America Q3 up 18 pct, Europe off 1 pct

By David Jones

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Sales at Diageo, the world’s biggest distilled drinks group, were up 6 percent in the first three months of 2012 with fast-growing emerging markets and a recovery in North America offsetting falling sales in Europe.

The London-based maker of Smirnoff vodka and Captain Morgan rum said on Thursday that despite weakness in Europe its fiscal third-quarter performance was in line with its expectations, and this put it on track to hit its medium-term target which is also for 6 percent sales growth.

The British group gained as markets in Latin America, Africa and Asia showed strong demand for its range of drinks, a U.S. recovery gathered steam while in Europe, Spain and Greece were in decline and the UK market disappointed.

“Trading in the third quarter remained strong with the year-to-date performance in line with the first half and our expectations,” said Chief Executive Paul Walsh in a trading update.

The 6 percent rise in its January-March third quarter underlying sales beat a forecast for 5 percent growth from a Reuters survey of six brokers. The rise was split equally between price rise and volume increases.

This saw the group’s nine-month sales to end-March rise 7 percent, similar to the increase in its July-December first half, with some 3 percent coming from price rises.

The nine-month sales picture was led by Latin America and Caribbean with a 18 percent rise, Africa was up 12 percent, Asia Pacific 10 percent ahead and North America 5 percent higher while Europe saw a fall of one percent.

Last week Pernod Ricard, Diageo’s biggest rival, reported a 3 percent rise in its third-quarter sales, with growth in the period limited by the early Chinese New Year and by French consumers stocking up ahead of a tax rise which boosted sales in the closing months of 2011 at the expense of early 2012. Its nine-month sales rose 9 percent

Diageo’s shares have risen around 30 percent over the last 12 months, outperforming Pernod by some 20 percent with Diageo’s shares closing on Wednesday at 1,590 pence.