UPDATE 1-Diageo buys Brazilian cachaca brand for 300 mln stg

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - British drinks group Diageo has agreed to buy Brazil’s leading cachaca brand, Ypioca, and some production assets in the country from Ypioca Agroindustrial Limitada, for around 300 million pounds ($469 million) in cash.

Diageo, maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka, said on Monday the deal would complete in around a month, expanding its access to Brazil’s growing number of middle class consumers.

Cachaca, a liquor made from fermented sugarcane, is the largest spirits category in Brazil and Ypioca is the leader in the growing premium cachaca segment, Diageo said.

“It (the deal) will provide Diageo with an enhanced platform from which to accelerate the long term growth of our premium international spirits brands in Brazil,” said Diageo chief executive Paul Walsh.

“The acquisition meets our return criteria and will be accretive to Diageo’s top line growth.”