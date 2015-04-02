FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 2, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Diageo snaps up rest of United National Breweries beer business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Diageo, the world’s largest spirits maker, said on Thursday it had agreed to acquire control of United National Breweries beer business in South Africa, buying the remaining 50 percent stake it did not already own.

Diageo, the maker of Smirnoff vodka, Johnnie Walker whisky and Guinness stout, struck a deal in January 2013 to buy half of the company, which owns United National Breweries’ traditional sorghum beer business in South Africa.

On Thursday it said it would pay an initial $22 million to Pestello Investments Inc for the remaining half. The deal includes a potential earn-out payment of up to $14 million and is conditional on consent from the South African competition authority. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Martinne Geller)

