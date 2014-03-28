Diageo chief makes top management changes

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Drinks group Diageo’s chief executive Ivan Menezes, who took over last year, announced a number of management changes on Friday, reshaping its top level Executive Committee.

Under the changes which take effect on July 1, a year after Menezes was appointed, the company said Gilbert Ghostine takes up a newly created role of chief corporate development officer responsible for business development.

Ghostine will also focus on developing business in India and China and be responsible for Diageo’s relationship with Moet Hennessy, the drinks arm of LVMH, in which Diageo owns a stake, it said.

In addition, the maker of Johnnie Walker Scotch and Smirnoff vodka named Nick Blazquez president of Diageo Africa, Eurasia and Pacific, adding responsibility for markets in North Asia, Southeast Asia and Australia to his current role overseeing Africa, Turkey, Russia and Eastern Europe.

Thirdly, Diageo promoted David Cutter, currently international supply centre director, to president of global supply and procurement, reporting to chief financial officer Deirdre Mahlan. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Greg Mahlich)