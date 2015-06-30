Diageo CFO Mahlan appointed as North American President

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Diageo, the world’s largest spirits maker, has appointed Chief Financial Officer Deirdre Mahlan as the new president of its North American division on Tuesday.

The maker of Johnnie Walker whisky, Smirnoff vodka and Guinness beer said Mahlan would continue in her current role until a replacement had been announced.

Mahlan replaces Larry Schwartz, who had previously announced his retirement at the end of its calendar year.