Diageo posts 1.8 percent rise in first-half sales

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Diageo reported a 1.8 percent rise in half-year sales on Thursday, weighed down by foreign exchange rates and the sale of assets including its wine business.

On a reported basis, the maker of Johnnie Walker Scotch and Smirnoff vodka said that net sales were 5.6 billion pounds ($8 billion), down 5 percent. Earnings per share were 56.1 pence.

For the full year, Diageo said it expects volume growth to drive stronger top-line performance, with margins improving slightly. ($1 = 0.7015 pounds) (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by David Goodman)