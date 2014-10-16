FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Diageo quarterly sales fall 1.5 pct on emerging market weakness
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
October 16, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Diageo quarterly sales fall 1.5 pct on emerging market weakness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Diageo, the world’s largest spirits company, reported a 1.5 percent decline in first-quarter organic net sales on Thursday, hurt by ongoing weakness and currency devaluations in a number of emerging markets.

In the three months to September 30, Diageo said sales volume fell 3.5 percent.

“Emerging markets’ performance remains weak with further currency weakness in a few markets and specific geopolitical situations in some areas,” said Chief Executive Ivan Menezes in a statement. Still he said the company expects “full-year top line growth to improve on last year’s performance.”

Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.