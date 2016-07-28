FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Diageo returns to sales growth in line with estimates
July 28, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Diageo returns to sales growth in line with estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Alcoholic drinks maker Diageo reported higher sales for its just-ended financial year, returning to growth after two flat years marred by issues such as an emerging market slowdown and a shift in U.S. consumer tastes from vodka to bourbon.

The maker of Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky, Smirnoff vodka and Guinness beer on Thursday said net sales grew 2.8 percent on a like-for-like basis in the year ended 30 June.

Earnings per share, excluding one-time items, were 89.4 pence.

Analysts on average were expecting sales growth of 2.8 percent and earnings of 88 pence per share, according to a company-supplied consensus.

Looking ahead, Diageo stood by its prior forecast for sales to grow at a mid-single-digit rate starting this year.

Like-for-like sales first slowed in 2013 and were roughly flat in 2014 and 2015. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Adrian Croft)

