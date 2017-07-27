UPDATE 1-Britain's Diageo raises margin target, announces buyback

* Sees margins up 175 basis points over 3 years

* Targets 700 mln pounds in savings, up from 500 mln pounds

* Buying back up to 1.5 billion pounds of stock in FY18

* Shares up 4.5 pct

By Martinne Geller

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Britain's Diageo raised its profitability target and announced a share buyback programme on Thursday, saying productivity initiatives were paying off faster than expected.

The maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka also reported sales of 12.05 billion pounds ($15.83 billion) for the year ending June 30, up 4 percent excluding the impact of the weak British pound, which boosts the value of overseas revenue.

Operating profit rose about 6 percent to 3.6 billion pounds, excluding the currency benefit, due to improvements in productivity and cost-savings.

Diageo, whose shares were up 4.5 percent at 0712 GMT, said it now expects 700 million pounds of savings over three years, with two-thirds of that being reinvested in the business, up from a prior target of 500 million pounds.

As a result, it raised its margin improvement objective from 100 basis points to 175 basis points over the three years to June 2019. The company stood by its target for sales to grow at a mid-single digit rate.

Diageo also announced a share buyback program, with plans to buy back up to 1.5 billion pounds during the financial year that began this month.