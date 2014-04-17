FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Diageo third-quarter sales fall on Asian weakness
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
April 17, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Diageo third-quarter sales fall on Asian weakness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Diageo reported a 1.3 percent decline in third-quarter organic net sales on Thursday, hurt by weakness in China and political instability in Thailand.

In the three months ended 31 March, the world’s largest spirits company saw sales rise in North America, Western Europe and Latin America, but tumble 19 percent in the Asia Pacific region.

The maker of Johnnie Walker Scotch and Smirnoff vodka has a stake in China’s Shuijingfang, a maker of baiju, the native white spirit whose sales are being hammered by a government crackdown on gift-giving aimed at fighting corruption. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.