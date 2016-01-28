Diageo 'modestly underperformed' U.S. spirits market -CFO

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Spirits giant Diageo performed worse than its peers in the U.S. spirits market in the first half of its fiscal year, its chief financial officer said on Thursday, pointing to a change in timing of new launches of Ciroc vodka.

“In terms of overall depletion growth we modestly underperformed the market,” Chief Financial Officer Kathryn Mikells told reporters. “Vodka is a point of weakness against the competition.” (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason Neely)