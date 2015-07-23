SEC investigating Smirnoff maker Diageo's U.S. distribution - WSJ

July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating if liquor company Diageo Plc has been shipping excess inventory to distributors to boost its results, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the inquiry.

The maker of Smirnoff vodka and Johnnie Walker whiskey confirmed that it had received an inquiry from the SEC regarding its distribution in the United States, the Journal reported on Thursday. (on.wsj.com/1CSOpJW) (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)