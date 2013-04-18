Diageo quarter growth boosted by U.S. spirits

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Global drinks group Diageo said a strong performance and higher prices in U.S. spirits, its biggest business, led it to a 4 percent growth in organic net sales, balancing out consumer weakness in Brazil and Nigeria.

The maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Guinness stout said overall volumes were down 1 percent in the three months to end-March but that it had benefitted from a strong price/mix and a small positive impact from foreign exchange.

“Given our market positions and geographic diversity we remain confident that Diageo’s performance continues to be in line with our medium term guidance,” said Diageo chief executive Paul Walsh in a statement on Thursday.