UK competition regulator examines Diageo-United Spirits deal
July 22, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 4 years ago

UK competition regulator examines Diageo-United Spirits deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition regulator said on Monday it would investigate whether drinks group Diegeo’s purchase of a stake in India’s United Spirits would have a detrimental impact on the spirits market.

The main area of concern is likely to be centred on United Spirit’s Whyte & Mackay whisky brand, because Diageo is the world’s biggest scotch company.

The Johnnie Walker and Guinness owner acquired a 25 percent stake in the Indian group controlled by tycoon Vijay Mallya earlier this month.

The British company had wanted to take control of more than half of the group’s equity when it announced a deal in November 2012. The Office of Fair Trading said any representations should be made by Aug. 2.

