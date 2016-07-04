FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CORRECTED-Diageo invests in non-alcoholic spirit brand
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 4, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Diageo invests in non-alcoholic spirit brand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects final paragraph to show brand already sold in UK)

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Britain's Diageo, maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka, has invested for the first time in a non-alcoholic spirits brand.

It said on Monday that its Distill Ventures unit, which backs entrepreneurs and start-ups, has taken a stake in the Seedlip brand.

"We recognise the opportunity of non-alcoholic drinks," said Helen Michels, Global Innovation Director of Diageo's Futures Team. "We continue to explore and invest in this area."

Diageo already sells non-alcoholic brands Guinness Zero in Indonesia, Guinness Malta in Africa and Orijin Zero in Nigeria. Seedlip, which is distilled with herbs, spices and other ingredients, is currently sold in the UK and expects to expand to other select cities in Western Europe and the United States later this year. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.