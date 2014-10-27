BRIEF-Diagnostic Medical Systems launches TomoS project

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Diagnostic Medical Systems SA :

* TomoS project selected for funding totalling 2.7 million euros from Unique Interministerial Fund, BpiFrance and Languedoc Roussillon region

* Project aims to develop a procedure for image reconstruction using tomosynthesis from a conventional radiology table for examinations which are usually performed using CT-Scan or IRM

* Diagnostic Medical Systems is lead manager for the project, which also involves Digisens, Medecom, Thales and Centre Hospitalier Regional Universitaire (CHRU) de Montpellier Source text: bit.ly/1tZR13L Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)