Dialight says CEO to step down citing health reasons
February 2, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

Dialight says CEO to step down citing health reasons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Dialight Plc, an industrial lighting products maker, on Monday said its Chief Executive Roy Burton would step down due to ill health and that it named Non-Executive Director Richard Stuckes as interim CEO.

Dialight said Burton would step down on March 2. The company has commenced search for a new CEO.

The company said last month that Burton was undergoing treatment for a medical condition that would impact his ability to travel. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

