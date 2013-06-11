FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dialight says first half to be hit by lower sales in signals business
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 11, 2013 / 7:41 AM / in 4 years

Dialight says first half to be hit by lower sales in signals business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Lighting products maker Dialight Plc said first-half profit would be hurt by lower sales in its signals business, which makes traffic, transportation and obstruction signals, sending its shares down as much as 15.5 percent.

While the group is well-positioned following its decision to sell directly to the cellphone tower market rather than through resellers, the timing on the rollout of the new system contracts remains difficult to predict, Dialight said.

“These issues continue to impact the obstruction business and because of this, sales in the signals segment are expected to be down in the first half of 2013,” the company said in a statement.

Dialight’s obstruction business makes products that are used on communication towers, wind generators and other obstructions to aerial navigation, as well as structures supporting overhead cables above canyons and valleys. Its signals division contributed about 42 percent of revenue in 2012.

However, the company said it expected some recovery in the obstruction business and that its results would be weighted towards the second half.

Dialight shares were down 14 percent at 1152 pence at 0736 GMT on Tuesday, making them the biggest percentage losers on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.