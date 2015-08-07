FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lighting products maker Dialight to cut about 12 pct of workforce
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 7, 2015 / 6:47 AM / 2 years ago

Lighting products maker Dialight to cut about 12 pct of workforce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Industrial lighting products maker Dialight Plc said it would cut about 130 jobs, or around 12 percent of its workforce, excluding direct labour, nearly two months after it warned on full-year underlying operating profit.

Dialight, which was once part of the Dutch giant Philips , said on Friday the cuts would help it address inefficiencies and reduce operating costs by more than 3 million pounds ($5 million) per year on a run rate basis.

The program would lead to savings of more than 1 million pounds in the current financial year, although the benefit would be offset by cash costs of roughly the same amount, the company said.

$1 = 0.6448 pounds Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.