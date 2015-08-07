Lighting products maker Dialight to cut about 12 pct of workforce

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Industrial lighting products maker Dialight Plc said it would cut about 130 jobs, or around 12 percent of its workforce, excluding direct labour, nearly two months after it warned on full-year underlying operating profit.

Dialight, which was once part of the Dutch giant Philips , said on Friday the cuts would help it address inefficiencies and reduce operating costs by more than 3 million pounds ($5 million) per year on a run rate basis.

The program would lead to savings of more than 1 million pounds in the current financial year, although the benefit would be offset by cash costs of roughly the same amount, the company said.