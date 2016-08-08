FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Sri Lanka's Dialog Axiata Q1 net profit up 18.6 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 8, 2016 / 4:45 AM / in a year

TABLE-Sri Lanka's Dialog Axiata Q1 net profit up 18.6 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Dialog Axiata Plc, Sri Lanka’s biggest mobile operator and a unit of Malaysia’s Axiata Group, on Monday reported an 18.55 percent rise in net profit for the second quarter ended June 30.

(In millions of rupees unless stated):

Q2 2016 Q2 2015 Net profit/(loss) 2,286.5 1,928.7 Revenue 21,064.6 17,744.5 Earnings per share (basic, in rupees) 0.28 0.23

Dialog Axiata was listed on the Colombo bourse in July 2005.

Foreign investors hold 93.92 percent of the total issued shares in the company, led by Axiata Investments (Labuan) Ltd, which holds 83.32 percent, as of June 30, 2016.

Dialog is the fifth-largest company on the bourse with a market capitalisation of 88.8 billion rupees ($610.31 million), accounting for 3.37 percent of the total market capitalisation of the Colombo Stock Exchange, latest data shows. ($1 = 145.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.