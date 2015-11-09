FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
November 9, 2015 / 10:11 PM / 2 years ago

Elliott to vote against Dialog Semiconductor takeover of Atmel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Elliott disclosed a 2.9 percent stake in German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor on Monday and said that it intends to vote against the acquisition of U.S. peer Atmel.

Elliott said it believed the planned transaction would harm Dialog’s value and it urged other Dialog shareholders to also vote against the takeover at the shareholders’ meeting on Nov. 19.

Dialog Semiconductor agreed in September to buy U.S. peer Atmel for about $4.6 billion, as the Anglo-German company seeks to expand its industrial product portfolio. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by G Crosse)

