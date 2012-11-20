FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Dialog, Halliburton in $1.2 bln oil services deal
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2012 / 3:00 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia's Dialog, Halliburton in $1.2 bln oil services deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Dialog Group Bhd said it has signed an agreement with Halliburton International Inc for a contract worth $1.2 billion aimed at boosting oil output from a mature field in East Malaysia.

The agreement aims to boost recoverable reserves in the Bayan Field, located offshore Sarawak, as Malaysia tries to boost flagging production from its existing oil fields.

“This is in line with Dialog’s strategy to continue developing its upstream capabilities, which include the rejuvenation and re-development of mature oil fields,” Dialog said in an announcement to the Malaysian stock exchange.

Dialog’s unit Dialog D&P Sdn Bhd and Halliburton’s Asia Energy Services Sdn Bhd would hold an equal interest in Halliburton Bayan Petroleum Sdn Bhd (HBP) under the agreement running for a term of 24 years, the statement said.

Dialog and Halliburton signed a memorandum of understanding in June to jointly pursue business opportunities in Malaysia.

HBP has tied up with Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, the exploration and production arm of state-owned Petroliam Nasional Bhd, to boost reserves in the Bayan Field.

Shares in Dialog rose 0.74 percent to 2.41 ringgit by 0940 am (0140 GMT), while Halliburton shares last traded at $31.7.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.