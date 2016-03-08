FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chipmaker Dialog's outlook below expectations, cites slowing smartphone market
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 8, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

Chipmaker Dialog's outlook below expectations, cites slowing smartphone market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 8 (Reuters) - Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor issued a first-quarter revenue outlook below analysts’ expectations as it signalled a continuing softening of the smartphone market.

The company, which relies heavily on deliveries of smartphone chips to Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co, said on Tuesday that it expects first-quarter revenue of between $230 million and $245 million.

The top end of that range was below the most pessimistic analyst estimate of $250.4 million, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The average expectation was for a 13.6 percent year-on-year fall to $268.8 million, with individual estimates ranging between $250.4 million and $326 million.

Dialog attributed the lower than expected outlook to a slower smartphone market as well as cyclical seasonal sales patterns.

Shares in the company were down 6.5 percent in early trade, compared with a 1.2 percent decline for the European technology index.

Dialog in January has already issued guidance for a single-digit rise in full-year revenue for 2016, citing an expected recovery in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.