Dialog Q2 sales, oper profit drop on weak demand for smartphones

FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor , the maker of chips used in Apple and Samsung Electronics' smartphones, on Thursday reported a drop in second-quarter sales and operating profit as ongoing softness in the smartphone market continued to weigh.

The chipmaker reported a 53-percent drop in second quarter operating profit, excluding special items to $33.2 million, slightly above the average of $32 million in a Reuters poll.

Dialog makes chips that manage power consumption of consumer electronic devices such as smartphones and tablet computers. Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics are among its main customers.

The company cut its sales outlook late-Wednesday and said it expected 2016 sales to drop by around 15 percent. Earlier it had guided for a high single digit percentage drop. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Arno Schuetze)