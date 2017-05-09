FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Dialog Semi Q1 underlying oper profit beats expectations
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
May 9, 2017 / 5:56 AM / 3 months ago

Dialog Semi Q1 underlying oper profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor on Tuesday reported a 44 percent rise in first-quarter underlying operating profit helped by all of its segments, beating average expectations.

The Anglo-German chipmaker, whose chips go into Apple Inc's and Samsung Electronics' smartphones reported underlying operating profit of $43.2 million for the quarter, which ended March 31.

That was above the average of $40.3 million in a Reuters poll with individual estimates of seven analysts ranging from $34.7 million to $44.8 million.

The company said it expects second quarter revenues of between $235 million and $265 million, while its operating margin for both the second quarter and the full year should be broadly in line with the 15.9 percent it achieved in the first quarter.

For the whole of 2017 Dialog expects good revenue growth, it said. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.