Dialog Semi Q3 oper profit jumps on demand from gadget makers

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor said on Wednesday its third-quarter operating profit rose 61 percent as makers of smartphones and tablets, who use its chips were increasing production.

Third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) excluding special items, rose to $51.7 million beating the average of $41 million in a Reuters poll.

Dialog makes chips which manage power consumption of consumer gadgets such as smartphones and tablets. Apple and Samsung Electronics are among their main customers.

“We have successfully delivered the first phase of the steep ramp of new products for our customers. Now the focus turns to pushing ahead with completing that ramp in what will be a very busy end of the year for us and our customers,” Dialog’s Chief Executive Jalal Bagherli said in a statement.

The company said it expected full year revenue of between $1.11-1.15 billion, while gross margins are expected to improve. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)