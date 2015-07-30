FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dialog Semi Q2 operating profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
July 30, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

Dialog Semi Q2 operating profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor on Thursday reported better-than expected second-quarter results thanks to continued strong demand for its products from smartphone makers.

Dialog said it expected its gross margin for 2015 to be above last year’s 45.3 percent.

“Given our current visibility, we expect 2015 to be another year of good growth driven by a solid ramp of high volume new products. Revenue performance will be weighted towards the second half of the year,” the company said in a statement.

Quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), excluding special items, rose to $71.2 million, beating even the most optimistic estimate of $66 million in a Reuters poll, which had an average estimate of $58.2 million.

Dialog, which also said its finance chief would step down, makes chips that manage power consumption of consumer electronic devices such as smartphones and tablet computers.

Apple and Samsung Electronics are among its main customers.

Dialog shares were up 0.9 percent by 0715 GMT, broadly in line with the German technology index. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.