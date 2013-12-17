Dialog raises revenue forecast on Mobile Systems demand

FRANKFURT, Dec 17 (Reuters) - German integrated circuit specialist Dialog Semiconductor raised its revenue forecast for the fourth quarter due to stronger than expected demand at its Mobile Systems business.

The company said on Tuesday it now saw fourth-quarter underlying revenue reaching $310 million, compared with a previous forecast of between $270 million and $295 million.

As a result, its full-year underlying revenue would be at least $866 million. The company is due to publish fourth-quarter and full-year results on Feb. 20. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)