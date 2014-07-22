FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dialog Semiconductor says merger talks with AMS failed
July 22, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Dialog Semiconductor says merger talks with AMS failed

FRANKFURT, July 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s Dialog Semiconductor said on Tuesday merger talks with Austria’s AMS had failed as the two companies were unable to agree on terms.

“With the end of these discussions, it is business as usual, namely delivering increasing value for our shareholders,” Dialog Chief Executive Jalal Bagherli said in a statement.

The two companies announced last month they were in “very preliminary” talks that could have created a European chipmaker with a market value of about $4.7 billion that could better tap the growing market for web-connected devices.

Shares in Dialog fell 4.7 percent in pre-market trade at brokerage Lang & Schwarz. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Louise Heavens)

