BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor says Q4 revenue up 24 percent
January 12, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor says Q4 revenue up 24 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc

* adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor reports record revenue for q4 2014 and full year 2014.revenue for q4 2014 up 24% on q4 2013 to approximately $435 million

* Says anticipates an increase in cash and cash equivalents of approximately $67 million in q4 2014 which includes a $40 million early debt repayment

* Says will publish audited 2014 results on thursday, 19 february 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

