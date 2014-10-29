FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's Diamond Bank 9-month pretax profit down 7.2 pct
October 29, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 3 years ago

Nigeria's Diamond Bank 9-month pretax profit down 7.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Diamond Bank said on Wednesday its nine month pretax profit fell to 23.74 billion naira ($143.66 million), down 7.2 percent from a year ago.

Revenue rose to 120.03 billion naira during the period to Sept. 30, against 106.95 billion naira last year, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The mid-tier lender appointed a new chief executive Uzoma Dozie last week to replace its former head who retired voluntarily. ($1 = 165.20 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha)

