Diamond Offshore's Q2 revenue falls on weak demand

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, one of the world’s top five offshore rig contractors, reported an 8.4 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower demand due to weak oil prices.

The Houston-based company’s total revenue fell to $634 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from $692.2 million a year earlier.

However, net profit rose slightly to $90.4 million, or 66 cents per share, from $89.7 million, or 65 cents per share. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)