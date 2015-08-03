FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Diamond Offshore's Q2 revenue falls on weak demand
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

Diamond Offshore's Q2 revenue falls on weak demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, one of the world’s top five offshore rig contractors, reported an 8.4 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower demand due to weak oil prices.

The Houston-based company’s total revenue fell to $634 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from $692.2 million a year earlier.

However, net profit rose slightly to $90.4 million, or 66 cents per share, from $89.7 million, or 65 cents per share. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.