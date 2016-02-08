FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Diamond Offshore swings to quarterly loss; dividend scrapped
February 8, 2016 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Diamond Offshore swings to quarterly loss; dividend scrapped

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, one of the world’s top five offshore rig contractors, suspended its dividend after swinging to a quarterly loss as it wrote down the value of nine drilling units by nearly half a billion dollars.

Diamond Offshore, majority owned by U.S. conglomerate Loews Corp, has been hurt by a more than 70 percent fall in oil prices that has forced its customers to scale back drilling.

The Houston-based company posted a net loss of $245.4 million, or $1.79 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $98.8 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
